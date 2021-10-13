CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

OPEC leaves 2022 forecast for oil-demand growth unchanged

By William Watts
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, on Wednesday left its forecast for growth in global oil demand next year unchanged, while trimming its projection for this year. In a monthly report, OPEC said it expects 2022 demand to grow by 4.2 million barrels a day, unchanged from its September outlook, with global demand expected to average 100.8 million barrels a day, "supported by healthy economic momentum in the main consuming countries and better management of the COVID-19 pandemic." OPEC said it now sees 2021 demand growth of 5.8 million barrels a day, down from its previous projection...

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle slightly higher, but below their highest intraday level since 2014

U.S. crude-oil futures settled with a modest gain on Monday, after tapping their highest intraday price level since 2014. The lofty prices for crude raised the potential for demand destruction in the energy market, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery edged up by 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $82.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as high as $83.87. On Friday, prices settled at $82.28, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 21, 2014.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.K., Europe natural gas prices see spike on fading hopes of more Gazprom supplies

Natural gas prices in the U.K. and Europe briefly spiked on Monday, after a report that Russia's Gazprom may not send more supplies as expected following recent comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin. European natural gas futures - based on benchmark November Title Transfer Facility (TTF) futures in the Netherlands -- climbed to 107.70 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) before easing back to 94.82 euros, with similar rollercoaster moves seen for U.K. futures . That's after a closely watched pipeline capacity auction on Monday showed no rise in supplies, according to media reports on Monday. The pipelines run through the Ukraine and Poland. Putin recently said he would help Europe with its pipeline shortages, but some accuse his country of trying to weaponize natural gas supplies to speed up EU approval of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The U.K. and Europe are heavily reliant on Russia for natural gas supplies, and prices have been soaring this year in part due to higher demand from Asia and elsewhere.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Of Mexico#Oil Demand#Gas Prices#Marketwatch Market Pulse#Non Opec#Hurricane Ida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
albuquerqueexpress.com

OPEC predicts this year's global oil demand will make up 65% of loss in 2020

Washington [US], October 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Global oil demand is expected to make a significant recovery, reaching 96.7 million barrels per day (mb/d) and recovering 65% of demand lost in 2020, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo said on Thursday. Earlier in the day, the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Oil falls on fears inflation may dent fuel demand growth

Oil prices dropped on Wednesday, after a mixed finish in the previous session, amid worries that soaring coal and natural gas prices in China, India and Europe will stoke inflation and slow global growth, reducing oil demand. A strong U.S. dollar, trading near a one-year high, also weighed on oil...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Oil Futures Down In Steady Trading On OPEC Demand Concerns

Oil futures settled lower as OPEC revised oil consumption estimates down for 2021, while the U.S. increased oil price forecast for 2022. Oil closed lower as traders assessed OPEC’s skepticism around the strength of crude demand even after prices hit the highest since 2014. Futures in New York fell 0.3%...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

Oil falls with OPEC cautious on demand outlook

Oil fell after a four-day advance, with OPEC’s monthly report sounding a calming tone on consumption, just as Russia said it will supply Europe with as much gas as it needs. West Texas Intermediate edged lower after posting the highest close since October 2014. OPEC revised down its estimate for oil demand this year in its monthly report. Shortly after, President Putin said Russia is ready to supply as much gas to Europe as it needs. Prices have rallied in recent weeks on the potential for consumers to switch away from gas to oil.
TRAFFIC
Las Vegas Herald

Almond Oil Market Size, Growth Demand, Price Trends, Sales Revenue, Outlook and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled" Almond Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global Almond Oil Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Almond oil refers to a colorless or pale-yellow oil derived from the seeds of the Prunus dulcis tree. It acts as a source of numerous essential nutrients, including fats, fiber, phytochemicals, vitamins, minerals, etc. Almond oil aids in enhancing immunity, maintaining healthy cholesterol levels, reducing the risks of cardiovascular diseases, etc. It also displays several properties, such as antibacterial, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, emollient, sclerosant, etc., that help in improving the complexion and nourishing dry skin. As a result, it is used in the manufacturing of personal care products worldwide.
MARKETS
OilPrice.com

Oil Unchanged On Small Crude Inventory Build

Crude oil remained unchanged today after the Energy Information Administration reported an inventory build of 2.3 million barrels for the week to October 1. At 420.9 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are within the limits of the five-year average for this time of the year, the EIA said. Last...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

With OPEC Leaving Output Unchanged, What’s Next For USD/CAD?

While expectations were that OPEC would leave output at 400,000 bpd at their October meeting, its obvious from the reaction in the oil markets that many had hoped they would increase supply. After the announcement of “unchanged” from OPEC, oil markets gushed higher with WTI closing nearly +2.5% at 78.50 and Brent closing nearly +2.6% at 81.19.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy