SEC college football picks, odds in Week 7: Georgia handles unbeaten Kentucky, Alabama bounces back

It'll be an all-SEC Saturday this weekend as every team will play a conference game for the first time this season. The headliner is the SEC East showdown between undefeated foes Georgia and Kentucky in Athens. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 in the nation during the regular season for the first time since 1982, while the Wildcats are fresh off of a dominating win over LSU to push their record to 6-0.