‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Trailer Promises the ‘Most Intimate Footage’ Ever (Video)

By Andi Ortiz
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
The first trailer for "The Beatles: Get Back" has arrived, set to contain footage of the classic rock band that's been in a vault for more than half a century. The Disney+ original docuseries is a three-part project, directed by Peter Jackson, that chronicles the band's journey as they recorded the 1970 album "Let It Be." According to Disney+, "The Beatles: Get Back" will give fans "the most intimate and honest glimpse into the creative process and relationship between John, Paul, George, and Ringo ever filmed."

