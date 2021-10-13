CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AROUND TOWN | LAURA ANDERSON A gaggle of gifts to grab in pandemic crunch

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we enter the end of 2021, the pandemic continues to cause ripple effects, and not just in terms of the numbers of COVID-19 cases that rise and fall. Businesses are experiencing staffing issues. Many of the Dunkin’ Donuts I frequent have switched to drive-thru only service. New cars are hard to come by due to the slowdown in manufacturing of the computer chips that run them. Those who are unable to buy a new car need to keep their old cars in service, which means mechanics are now backed up for weeks on repairs.

