AROUND TOWN | LAURA ANDERSON A gaggle of gifts to grab in pandemic crunch

As we enter the end of 2021, the pandemic continues to cause ripple effects, and not just in terms of the numbers of COVID-19 cases that rise and fall. Businesses are experiencing staffing issues. Many of the Dunkin’ Donuts I frequent have switched to drive-thru only service. New cars are hard to come by due to the slowdown in manufacturing of the computer chips that run them. Those who are unable to buy a new car need to keep their old cars in service, which means mechanics are now backed up for weeks on repairs.