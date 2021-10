Fresh off a hard-fought victory over the Houston Texans, the New England Patriots will need a quick turnaround given the challenge that awaits. The team is heading into its Week 6 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys as 4-point underdogs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, and it is not hard to see why: while the Patriots are 2-3 at the moment, the Cowboys lead the NFC East with a 4-1 record.