Yes, You Can Cook an Amazing Cheesecake in Your Air Fryer
With an air fryer, you can cook a fantastic cheesecake in much less time than an oven. Air fryers are easily some of the most popular gadgets on the market. Their claim to fame is cooking all kinds of food both quickly and efficiently. They can make lighter (yet equally delicious) fried chicken, crispy Parmesan french fries, and even juicy well-done burgers. If you thought that was a feat, here’s another surprise: They can also whip up a really good cheesecake.www.americastestkitchen.com
Comments / 0