CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Coach Accused of Deliberately Slashing Unsold Bags and Throwing Them in Trash

By Lydia Veljanovski
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The brand have issued an apology after a viral video showcased many bags that had been purposefully ruined, despite their website preaching sustainability.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 18

Jack Gomez
3d ago

if they discount their products then they become discount products. Walmart does not sell Coach bags period. If people want to see them for $20 bucks in Walmart then people no longer want the brand. It is all about protecting the brand not about selling their products in discount stores.

Reply(1)
4
mooseplayer
3d ago

the dumpster divers stealing them need to get over the fact the store destroys them to protect themselves from thieves from reselling them at almost full price.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hypebae

Coach Blasted in TikTok Video for Intentionally Damaging Unsold Merchandise

In a TikTok video that recently went viral, Coach is being accused of intentionally slashing unsold bags as part of a tax loophole. Social media user Anna Sacks, or @thetrashwalker, took to the video platform to call out the American fashion house for deliberately damaging its merchandise. In the clip, she shares some Coach bags she had bought from Dumpster Diving Mama, who found the purses in a waste bin back in August, as reported by Diet Prada.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Thrillist

Couple Finds Pet Chihuahua in Luggage Right Before Boarding Their Flight

For so many people pets are a member of the family. A furry companion to watch TV with, comfort you when you're down, and even go to the beach with. One of the downsides to being a pet owner is having to leave your furry friend for any extended period of time. One couple headed to Las Vegas found that their pet chihuahua simply wasn’t having it and snuck into their luggage.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
Sourcing Journal

Coach Sustainability Chief Responds to Slashed-Bag Viral Video

Coach says it will no longer destroy defective in-store returns after an activist accused it of intentionally damaging products. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LIFESTYLE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Ask Brad: How to Spot Authentic Coach Outlet Bag Deals

Designer handbags are a scammer’s best friend. Knockoffs are easy to produce and some are hard to spot. That’s why we only post for retailers that are authorized sellers of name-brand items and we always have our editors double checking each deal to make sure it’s the best price. At Brad’s Deals, we’re not called The Safest Place to Shop on Earth for nothing!
DES PERES, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circular Economy#Tiktok
tasteofhome.com

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use teal pumpkins during Halloween to show awareness of children’s food allergies and blue pumpkin buckets to spread awareness for autism. It’s a great ways to spark conversations about issues that deserve the spotlight without seeming in-your-face.
HOME & GARDEN
Best Life

McDonald's Is Making This Permanent Change to All of Its Happy Meals

McDonald's has long maintained the top spot as the biggest fast food chain in the U.S., based solely on revenue—and while it'll likely always be home to beloved burgers, fries, and fountain soda, the brand has had to do some evolving over the years to stay at No. 1. That means some menu items have been discontinued (RIP, Mighty Wings), recipes have evolved (hello, preservative-free McNuggets), and new products have been added to the offerings (welcome, McPlant). But now, the company is planning to make a major change to one of its most beloved products: the Happy Meal. Read on to find out what new, permanent change is being made to McDonald's most cherished meal.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
rnbcincy.com

Racist Virginia Beach Neighbor Reportedly Identified After Terrorizing Black Family With Loud Recorded Monkey Sounds

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The man accused of playing monkey sounds and racist music whenever his Black neighbors come and go from their home in Virginia Beach has reportedly been identified as a nearly 50-year-old white man who lives with his mother. Social media sleuths claim to have uncovered the name of the man who is seemingly being protected by local police, which claims they are powerless to get him to stop playing the racist recordings that likely disrupt the entire neighborhood and not just the home of the Black family that lives next door.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
New York Post

Skateboarder who defaced George Floyd statue in Union Square caught on video

Video released by cops early Monday captures the moment a vandal on a skateboard tossed paint on a George Floyd statue in Union Square. The clip caught the unidentified suspect ducking behind a nearby statue of the late Rep. John Lewis around 10:15 a.m. Sunday and messing with something in his backpack before he skateboarded toward the Floyd installation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
604K+
Followers
64K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy