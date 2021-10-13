Wallows reminds me of the person I used to be
Throughout my freshman year of high school, I filled much of my time with background tunes of indie rock as I navigated through the halls trying to find myself. At the time I was a Spotify user—oh, how things change—and my old playlists were speckled with countless different artists that almost amounted to the perfect sound that I was searching for, but not quite. I wasn’t necessarily discouraged, more unsatisfied than anything else; that is, until Wallows released its album Nothing Happens in March of 2019.thecentraltrend.com
Comments / 0