Wallows reminds me of the person I used to be

At this moment, the sun has disappeared along with the wind, and the capering illusions that dash across the hardwood have fancifully flickered away. The paintings upon the gallery wall are shielded in thick darkness, behind which you can barely see the faces—faces of people she may never know but feels so close to simply from gazing upon them. Golden, mahogany, and silver frames encircle them within a nearly permanent sphere, yet their expressions never waver. Even though she cannot make out their features within the onyx crepuscule, she knows them to be unchanged.

