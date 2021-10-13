Stretch Your Dollar: The tools you need to end tax season strong

(WTNH)– The tax filing deadline for anyone who was granted an extension by the IRS is Friday, Oct. 15. Today, we are stretching your dollar with important tools to help you square with Uncle Sam.

First, remember that despite the extension, you are still on the hook for any taxes incurred from the original deadline. If you fail to pay, it will tack on an additional .5% of the unpaid taxes per month. Here are a few tools that can help you finish off the tax season.

You can make payments by going to the IRS2GO app.

If you are filing for the first time, there are online options including IRS Free File .

If you’ve already filed and you’re wondering where you’re return is, the IRS has a “ Where’s my Refund ” tool.

And this isn’t limited to tax returns. The IRS has millions of unprocessed amended forms. If you’re wondering the status of yours, there’s a “ Where’s My Amended Return ” tool.

