Report: Kim Kardashian awarded her and Kanye West's $60 million Hidden Hills estate
Kim Kardashian will be the only one with the keys to her and Kanye West's mansion in Hidden Hills, which is valued at $60 million. TMZ reports that Kardashian filed paperwork on Tuesday to obtain sole ownership of the property, effectively dispelling rumors that she and Ye have reconciled following her Saturday Night Live hosting debut. It's reported that the two agreed on a buyout price and that their negotiation was "extremely cordial."www.wbal.com
