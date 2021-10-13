CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Report: Kim Kardashian awarded her and Kanye West's $60 million Hidden Hills estate

WBAL Radio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian will be the only one with the keys to her and Kanye West's mansion in Hidden Hills, which is valued at $60 million. TMZ reports that Kardashian filed paperwork on Tuesday to obtain sole ownership of the property, effectively dispelling rumors that she and Ye have reconciled following her Saturday Night Live hosting debut. It's reported that the two agreed on a buyout price and that their negotiation was "extremely cordial."

www.wbal.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Wyoming State
HuffingtonPost

Kim Kardashian Says North West Drags Their House When She's Mad: It's 'So Ugly'

Kids say the darndest things when their parents have an absurdly minimalistic aesthetic. Kim Kardashian revealed in a recent episode of Ellen Degeneres’ digital series “Mom Confessions” that her and Kanye West’s 8-year-old daughter North is not a fan of their home’s decor. The 40-year-old reality star was asked during...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Kanye West Has Officially Changed His Name

Rap legend Kanye West’s request to change his name was approved by a Los Angeles judge on Monday, reports ABC7. He will now simply be known as “Ye.” No middle name, no last name—just Ye. The 44-year-old musician cited personal reasons for the name change when he filed the petition on Aug. 24, and Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams gave Ye the OK.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Watch Psalm West Totally Ignore Mom Kim Kardashian’s Kisses in Hilarious Video

Watch: Kim Kardashian Shares First Close-Up Photo of Psalm West. Psalm West proved nothing gets in the way of his TV time—even mom Kim Kardashian!. The KKW Beauty mogul, who shares four kids with ex Kanye West, recently let fans in on what quality time with the toddler is really like. In an adorable video posted to her Instagram Story on Sept. 27, Kim attempted to shower Psalm with enough kisses for a lifetime. However, the 2-year-old was quite preoccupied with other things, including watching his favorite show on TV.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
AOL Corp

Kim Kardashian reveals meanest thing one of her kids said to her

There’s nothing like the brutal honesty of kids!. Kim Kardashian West revealed that her oldest child, North, has a funny, go-to comeback during arguments: a critique of the family’s famously minimalist, all-white home decor. "Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North, she thinks this...
RELATIONSHIPS
Life and Style Weekly

Kim Kardashian Attends the ‘SNL’ Afterparty in a Curve-Hugging Bodysuit With Feathered Sleeves

Celebrating in style! Kim Kardashian and her famous family attended the Saturday Night Live afterparty in the wee hours of Sunday, October 10, in New York City. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, looked incredible in a curve-hugging Balenciaga bodysuit with feathered sleeves. Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian was also in attendance wearing a red dress, jacket and face mask paired with Nike sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Hidden Hills#Tmz#Abc Audio
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Opens ‘SNL’ in Head-to-Toe Pink

Kim Kardashian hosted “Saturday Night Live” for the first time ever today and her performance did not disappoint. The reality television star took the stage in head-to-toe pink velvet, featuring a high neck and pumps. In her opening monologue, Kardashian poked fun at her family, Kanye West and more. Kim Kardashian West’s Monologue! pic.twitter.com/t60b6ZC6cl — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 10, 2021 Earlier in the day she was spotted in a puffy pink coat and glitter boots on her way to NBC studios. Before hosting this weekend’s episode, the media mogul headed to rehearsals on Wednesday in eye-catching, all-black attire. The ensemble...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS is launching a new sleepwear range this week

A new SKIMS sleep collection is set to drop on 15 October.The shapewear and loungewear brand created by Kim Kardashian West announced the news on their official Instagram page, accompanied by two photos of the new products.These spotlighted the new Keyhole Dress, a form-fitting, floor-length slip with a large key-hole cut-out feature below the bust.The accompanying caption reads: “Drops October 15: New Sleep. Introducing new sexy Sleep styles made with cooling, slinky cotton for staying up or sleeping in.“Coming soon in 3 new styles: the Keyhole Dress, Button Up Sleep Tank, and Sleep Short and in 5 fall-ready colors. Shop...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Kim Kardashian Revealed Why She Divorced Kanye West in Her SNL Monologue

When it was first revealed that Kim Kardashian would be hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time, people were skeptical if she could pull it off. After all, Kim is known for a lot of things, but funny is not one of them. But to most everyone's surprise, Kim killed it once she stepped out on stage. Her jokes didn't fall flat, they were actually funny, and she didn't hold back, taking shots at herself, her famous family, and even her estranged husband, Kanye West.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Birdman Reveals Reason Why He Didn't Sign Kanye West

Birdman dropped all kinds of gems during his recent appearance on the Big Facts Podcast. The rap icon spoke with the hosts of the show about how he gave nearly $1.5 billion to Lil Wayne, Drake, and Nicki Minaj after striking a deal with Universal, how he believes he's accomplished more in the music business than JAY-Z and Diddy, YoungBoy Never Broke Again becoming the biggest rapper in the world, and much more. He also spoke about his relationship with Kanye West, revealing that he had a chance to sign the Chicago-born musical genius to a producer deal, but he chose not to because of Mannie Fresh.
CELEBRITIES
Highsnobiety

Kanye West’s Wyoming Ranch Is for Sale, View It Virtually Here

In 2018, Kanye West became a Wyoming resident after buying a ranch in Cody, and now it seems that his time in the state is over, as his property has been listed online for $11,000,000. Fans of the rapper will remember the Wyoming Sessions, which he worked on during his...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy