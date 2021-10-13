Hank Mahler, Developer of the SMPTE Color Bars, Passes Away
Henry (Hank) Mahler, a true motion picture and television engineering icon, passed away on Oct. 5, 2021 at the age of 84. After graduating from Stevens College with a BSEE, Hank joined the CBS Technology Center in Stamford, Conn. One of his first projects at the technology center was destined to become one of the most widely used audio processing technologies. Hank was part of the team that designed and built the CBS Laboratories Audimax and CBS VoluMax, which were considered the “gold standard” for audio processing used in the AM/FM and Television Broadcasting industry.www.tvtechnology.com
