GXO Logistics to hire 9,000 employees in U.S. and Canada, to deploy 3,100 robots

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
GXO Logistics Inc. said Wednesday it plans to hire 20,000 employees globally, including 9,000 logistics employees in the U.S and Canada, ahead of the holiday season. The states where GXO is hiring include California, Georgia, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Texas. The open positions included salaried, hourly and contractor roles with flexible shift options and full- and part-time opportunities. The pure-play logistics company said it plans to deploy 3,100 robots in North America by the end of 2021, and open nine new automated sites in the U.S. and three in Europe, in response to the surge in ecommerce. The stock, which went public in July was still inactive in premarket trading, has lost 6.3% over the past month, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average has gained 1.9% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has slipped 1.4%.

