Per The Heights: Former Boston College Women’s Soccer Coach Alison Foley Sues Boston College

The New England College Women's Soccer team heads up to Maine, as they take on Thomas College at 4:00 pm, in non-conference action, Tuesday afternoon. New England College (3-7-0) is coming off a 3-2 double OT win against Eastern Nazarene College. NECC Player of the Week, Leeann Demirjian leads the Pilgrims in goals (4), assists (3), and points (11). Emily Sashko has been a stalwart in goal for NEC this year. She currently ranked fifth in the nation in saves (103), while also ranking second in the NECC with a .798 save percentage.

HENNIKER, NH ・ 13 DAYS AGO