Per The Heights: Former Boston College Women’s Soccer Coach Alison Foley Sues Boston College
This morning, Boston College students Asa Ackerly, Megan Kelly and Emma Healy broke the news in The Heights that former Boston College women’s soccer coach Alison Foley is suing the university for alleged gender discrimination and improper wiretapping. Foley became head coach at Boston College in 1997 and coached some of BC’s best teams and players, like Kristie Mewis, Laura Georges, and Stephanie McCaffrey, before she was allegedly forced to resign in 2018. The Eagles had a 14-5-1 season in her final year.www.bcinterruption.com
Comments / 0