CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Per The Heights: Former Boston College Women’s Soccer Coach Alison Foley Sues Boston College

By Laura Berestecki
bcinterruption.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning, Boston College students Asa Ackerly, Megan Kelly and Emma Healy broke the news in The Heights that former Boston College women’s soccer coach Alison Foley is suing the university for alleged gender discrimination and improper wiretapping. Foley became head coach at Boston College in 1997 and coached some of BC’s best teams and players, like Kristie Mewis, Laura Georges, and Stephanie McCaffrey, before she was allegedly forced to resign in 2018. The Eagles had a 14-5-1 season in her final year.

www.bcinterruption.com

Comments / 0

Related
BCBulletin

Three Stars: Boston College vs. Clemson

The Boston College Eagles suffered their first loss against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday night. In a 19-13 loss, marred by penalties, turnovers, and general mistakes by all involved, BC had many opportunities to win this game. But they ultimately could not come away with the win. Nevertheless, win or lose, we will dive into the Eagles’ top three performers from this game.
BOSTON, MA
bcinterruption.com

Boston College Men’s Hockey Roster Countdown: #5 Marshall Warren

Previous Stats: Warren played in 23 games last season, scoring 11 points and had two multi-point games. In his freshman year, he had 11 points in 34 games. His six goals his freshman year ranked second in Hockey East rookie defenseman scoring. Prior to BC, Warren played for the US National Team Development Program, where he recorded 34 points in 58 games during the 2018-19 season.
HOCKEY
Duluth News Tribune

College women's soccer: Mustangs ride away with win at UMD

Minnesota Duluth fell behind early and only got halfway back in a 2-1 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference loss to Southwest Minnesota State on Sunday at Malosky Stadium. The Mustangs scored just 40 seconds into the contest, as Abbey Hoisington took advantage of a miscommunication to get behind the UMD goalkeeper and score. They added to the lead less than 10 minutes later on a goal from Kirsten Wetterstrom.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristie Mewis
Person
Laura Georges
Person
Jason Lowe
austincountynewsonline.com

Blinn Women’s Soccer Falls To 13th-Ranked Navarro College

Blinn is now 4-4-1 on the season and 3-4-1 in conference. The game was moved to Veteran’s Park in College Station due to wet conditions at Rankin Field in Brenham. Blinn battled the Bulldogs to a scoreless tie in the first half and most of the second half, but Navarro managed a goal with about 10 minutes left in the game.
BRENHAM, TX
bcinterruption.com

Center Armani Mighty commits to Boston College basketball

Boston College remained busy on the recruiting trail this week, adding another commitment to their class of 2022 in Canadian center Armani Mighty (what a name). At 6’10’’, Mighty adds some serious size to a class that has a lot of skill but was composed of two guards and a 6’6’’ power forward in Prince Aligbe.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gender Discrimination#Boston College Women#Bc#Eagles#Acc#Penn State
nec.edu

Women's Soccer Gameday #11: Thomas College

The New England College Women's Soccer team heads up to Maine, as they take on Thomas College at 4:00 pm, in non-conference action, Tuesday afternoon. New England College (3-7-0) is coming off a 3-2 double OT win against Eastern Nazarene College. NECC Player of the Week, Leeann Demirjian leads the Pilgrims in goals (4), assists (3), and points (11). Emily Sashko has been a stalwart in goal for NEC this year. She currently ranked fifth in the nation in saves (103), while also ranking second in the NECC with a .798 save percentage.
HENNIKER, NH
bcinterruption.com

Boston College at Louisville Kickoff Time Announced

The Boston College Eagles and Louisville Cardinals are scheduled to play each other on October 23 in Louisville. The Eagles have played just 1 ACC game so far this season, losing to Clemson to start out October. The Cardinals are currently 1-2 in ACC play, having defeated FSU in their conference opener and then falling to Wake Forest and Virginia.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Americus Times-Recorder

GSW Women’s Soccer defeats Young Harris College in double overtime

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University women’s soccer team defeated Young Harris College 1-0 Saturday night in double overtime. In so doing, they broke and tied multiple records and wrote their names all over the program’s record book. GSW Goalkeeper Grace O’Shaugnessy had eight saves on the day and...
GEORGIA STATE
bcinterruption.com

Boston College Men’s Hockey Preseason Banter

Laura: So how are you guys feeling after that exhibition win as we head into the actual season? I feel better about our goalkeeping than I did before, but nervous about our defense…. Maithri: I’d have to agree, Dop and Wilder impressed me more than I expected! But yes the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Soccer
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Boston College True Freshmen Tracker: Week 5

With so many of Boston College's young players receiving a substantial amount of playing time throughout the 2021 college football season, Eagle Insider is keeping track of every true freshman on the Eagles' roster and how many games they have participated in. Here is who played for Boston College in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Gwinnett Daily Post

Georgia Gwinnett College women's soccer falls to No. 10 Southeastern

LAWRENCEVILLE – A goal from a corner kick was the deciding factor in the Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team’s 1-0 loss to No. 10-ranked Southeastern University (Fla.) on Thursday evening at the Grizzly Soccer Complex. Threatening weather conditions in the vicinity of the stadium delayed the start of the...
virginiasports.com

Virginia Hosts Boston College Friday Night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s soccer team (3-6-2, 0-4 ACC) returns to ACC play on Friday when it hosts Boston College (4-4-2, 0-2-2 ACC) at 8 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ACC Regional Sports Network. Game Coverage: Fans can find the match via the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
bcinterruption.com

Boston College men’s hockey: Icebreaker team previews

Boston College men’s hockey returns to the ice for a real, honest-to-goodness game that counts in front of fans tomorrow at 4:30 PM, when they take on Quinnipiac to open up the IceBreaker tournament at the DCU Center in Worcester, MA. BC is coming off a solid 4-1 exhibition win...
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy