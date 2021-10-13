Collection

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Steff Yotka
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 5 days ago
Much of mainstream fashion wants what Dimitra Petsa has—just look at the many major designers cribbing her wet-look, Greek-goddess aesthetic. But if 2020’s lockdowns and fashion’s subsequent recalibration has taught us anything, it’s that emotion can’t be faked and a new generation of fashion lovers and customers are looking for a personal connection to their clothing. That’s why women like Gigi Hadid, Yseult, and Rina Sawayama are lining up for Petsa’s custom garments.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rina Sawayama
Person
Gigi Hadid
Vogue Magazine

