Collection

The humble clog experienced a command over our quarantine lives mostly because of the shoe’s practicality. Days were spent at home, and heading out into the world predominately meant running errands which called for an easy-on, easy-off silhouette—a slipper for the outdoors, if you will. Now, as life is gradually veering towards normality, designers of all sorts continue to lean into the clog. But the traditionally chunky, clunky steppers are getting reimagined in sleek, minimalist iterations. Take Rick Owens and Birkenstocks’ sophisticated leather pair, Bottega Veneta’s rubberized slingback take on minimalist clogs, or Simon Miller’s monochromatic platform clog. Wear them with cozy fall sweaters and trousers, longline dresses with calf socks, or even your sweats for errands. Plus, some of the prettiest iterations are lined with shearling to provide extra warmth as the days get chillier. This season, the minimalist clog is truly the ideal wear-everywhere shoe; shop some of our favorites below.

