FDA authorizes e-cigarettes marketing for first time in agency’s history
The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday said that three e-cigarette products could be marketed publicly, a first for the agency. The three products — known to the agency as electronic nicotine delivery systems, but known to the public as electronic cigarettes, e-cigarettes or vapes — were submitted to the FDA by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company, which said that marketing the items would be appropriate for the protection of public health.www.masslive.com
Comments / 0