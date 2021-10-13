Movement as Medicine
Helgi Olafson was diagnosed with Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS), an inflammatory arthritis condition affecting the spine and large joints, at the age of 19 after experiencing intense back pain. Doctors explained to him that when you’re living with chronic pain, exercise may seem impossible, but leading a sedentary lifestyle could aggravate symptoms. And while difficult, physical activity, exercise and movement can help to improve joint flexibility and lessen the pain and stiffness caused by Ankylosing Spondylitis.thriveglobal.com
