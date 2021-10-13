CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

Movement as Medicine

By Adam Scully-Power
Thrive Global
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelgi Olafson was diagnosed with Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS), an inflammatory arthritis condition affecting the spine and large joints, at the age of 19 after experiencing intense back pain. Doctors explained to him that when you’re living with chronic pain, exercise may seem impossible, but leading a sedentary lifestyle could aggravate symptoms. And while difficult, physical activity, exercise and movement can help to improve joint flexibility and lessen the pain and stiffness caused by Ankylosing Spondylitis.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Signs of Dementia Usually Ignored by People

The progressive brain disorder known as dementia can have devastating effects on a person's ability to function. But his potentially all-encompassing disease can present with symptoms that are subtle, more a whisper than shout. "The earliest symptoms of neurocognitive disorder, or mild dementia, are often mistaken for normal aging, depression or anxiety," says Thomas C. Hammond, MD, a neurologist with Baptist Health's Marcus Neuroscience Institute in Boca Raton, Florida. These are the signs of dementia that are often overlooked or ignored. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
BOCA RATON, FL
Sentinel

These are the benefits of Montelukast as a health medicine

The Montelukast sodium is an active principle that is mainly found on a large number of drugs that are named after Montelukast itself. . Thus, this active principle is used mainly as a treatment for people with asthma. On concrete , Montelukast acts as an antagonist of the receptor on...
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This weight-loss drug can help protect heart, reduce body fat

In a recent study published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, researchers found a commonly prescribed weight-loss drug called liraglutide could benefit heart health. In people who are overweight or have obesity combined with high heart risk, once-daily liraglutide combined with lifestyle interventions effectively lowered two types of fat that have been linked to heart problems: visceral fat (belly fat) and ectopic fat.
WEIGHT LOSS
kumd.org

In the Spirit of Medicine: Reservation Redemption

These children never had the chances we had. We have had some hard upbringings among us, but we have managed to exist. The schools they were sent to were never meant to give them careers, they were meant to break them and to teach them menial jobs. “Kill the Indian and save the man.”
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
drhyman.com

Diverticulitis: A Functional Medicine Approach

Open the Podcasts app and search for The Doctor’s Farmacy. If you’re viewing this site on your phone, you can just tap on the. Tap the subscribe button and new shows will be added to your library. If you’re using a different device, our show is available on the following...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

Gardening is Mind-Body Medicine

Gardening has been linked to a variety of mental and physical health benefits. Gardening has health benefits for children, adults, and the elderly. Gardening decreases social isolation and fosters the senses of community and purpose. Gardening can take place in private outdoor spaces, community gardens, via indoor plants, and in...
GARDENING
STACK

Animal Movements and Young Athlete

Animal movement exercises are exactly what they sound like, exercises that mimic animal movements. The most basic one everyone has done since elementary school is the crab walk. There are so much more, though:. ape. inchworm. shrimp. alligator wall. These exercises are also more enjoyable to incorporate in any young...
ANIMALS
gmu.edu

October is Exercise is Medicine Month

The George Mason University community is celebrating Exercise is Medicine Month this October with a variety of activities. Regular physical activity is one of the easiest ways to reduce the risk for chronic disease and to improve mental health and quality of life. “Research has shown that if people make...
FAIRFAX, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicine#Inflammatory Arthritis#Ankylosing Spondylitis
WBAY Green Bay

Doctors learn wilderness medicine

Events include a fundraiser to help the families of two Kimberly students who died from a motorcycle crash. Missing man and baby found after wandering away from crash. A massive search eventually found a man and his four-month-old daughter. Now police are investigating the circumstances of their disappearance. Local man's...
KIMBERLY, WI
Sentinel

These are the best medicines to reduce this cholesterol

This cholesterol will be a substance key to an organism, due to its implications on it. Among other functions, it has been necessary for the production of different hormones with vitamin M , in addition to being essential for the absorption of calcium with bile acids. However, counting high cholesterol...
HEALTH
Times-Bulletin

Laughter is good medicine

Why comedy? Ten months ago, Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation, presenting Van Wert Live events, was deliberating programming for the unknown that the fall of 2021 may bring. What we did know was that our audience would be ready for laughter. Immune-building laughter seemed the perfect gift of healing that the Niswonger Performing Arts Center stage could deliver. Beyond helping take our minds off the news, comedy is proven to have positive mental and physical health benefits that we could all use.
VAN WERT, OH
chimesnewspaper.com

The self-care movement is not all it seems

A new buzzword has entered the lives of college students: self-care. Essentially, self-care is prioritizing your own wellbeing, physically, mentally and emotionally. It means taking the time to care for yourself amid a busy schedule. From Instagram advertisements to TikToks, the self-care movement infiltrated itself into mainstream culture. With the...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
Telegraph

Belly fat is linked to serious health issues - here is how to lose it

Due to our often sedentary lifestyles and stressful jobs - self-medicated with biscuits and pub trips - belly fat can easily build up. Fat deposits around the middle have previously been linked to serious health issues, including Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease. In its extreme, obesity...
WEIGHT LOSS
KATU.com

Aesthetic Medicine: The Cost of a MiniFaceLift

If you're not happy with the deep lines or saggy skin in your lower face, there's a game-changing procedure that can help. And it’s more affordable than you might think! Tammy Hernandez met with Jerry Darm, MD, at Aesthetic Medicine in Lake Oswego to find out more about the cost of their MiniFacelift.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH
Chiropractic Economics

Functional medicine needs functional medicine chiropractors

The holistic and evidence-based approach is calling for functional medicine chiropractors. Chiropractors go beyond assessing and treating symptoms of disease. Seeking to find the source of the problem, or root cause, puts functional medicine chiropractors as one of the four types of medical providers who are considered functional medicine doctors.
HEALTH
WISH-TV

Inequities in Medicine and Patient Care

Patricia Treadwell, special advisor to the dean and chief diversity officer, professor emeritus of pediatrics, and professor emeritus of dermatology in the IU School of Medicine, has practiced general pediatrics and pediatric dermatology for more than 35 years. Treadwell, the first African American woman to rise through the ranks and achieve full professorship at the school, speaks to her professional growth experience, mentoring medical students of color, and patient inequity in medicine.
HEALTH SERVICES
NutritionFacts.org

Medicinal Mushrooms for Cancer Survival

Did the five randomized controlled trials of reishi mushrooms in cancer patients show benefits in terms of tumor response rate, survival time, or quality of life?. Below is an approximation of this video’s audio content. To see any graphs, charts, graphics, images, and quotes to which Dr. Greger may be referring, watch the above video.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy