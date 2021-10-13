CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ward Tefft to sell Chop Suey Books; WonTon the cat will stay

By Richmond BizSense
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- The next chapter for a well-established Carytown bookstore will be written by new owners. Chop Suey Books owner Ward Tefft plans to sell the bookstore to longtime customers Berkley and Chris McDaniel in a deal expected to close Friday. Terms weren’t disclosed. WonTon, the store’s feline mascot, will stick around. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense .

Sub Rosa shares the family secrets to baking the best bread

