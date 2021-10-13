Delta reports first adjusted profit since before the pandemic, but fuel price rise could pressure profitability; stock falls
Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. dropped 1.5% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the air carrier reported its first adjusted profit since the COVID-19 pandemic, and which was double what was expected, but said the recent rise in fuel prices will pressure its ability to remain profitable in the fourth quarter. Net income was $1.21 billion, or $1.89 a share, compared with $1.50 billion, or $2.31 a share, in the same period in pre-pandemic 2019. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as a $1.3 billion benefit related to government payroll support, adjusted earnings per share came in at 30 cents, beating...www.marketwatch.com
