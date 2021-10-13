CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta reports first adjusted profit since before the pandemic, but fuel price rise could pressure profitability; stock falls

By Tomi Kilgore
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. dropped 1.5% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the air carrier reported its first adjusted profit since the COVID-19 pandemic, and which was double what was expected, but said the recent rise in fuel prices will pressure its ability to remain profitable in the fourth quarter. Net income was $1.21 billion, or $1.89 a share, compared with $1.50 billion, or $2.31 a share, in the same period in pre-pandemic 2019. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as a $1.3 billion benefit related to government payroll support, adjusted earnings per share came in at 30 cents, beating...

Enapter shares rise after winning an Earthshot award

Enapter , a German-listed maker of hydrogen generators, rose 4% in early Frankfurt tradingas one of the five winners of Prince William's Earthshot prize. The company received £1 million in the "fix our climate" category. The company says its AEM Electrolysers are compact modules that can be combined to produce green hydrogen at any scale and aims to account for 10% of the world's hydrogen power generation by 2050. The company lost nearly €4 million on revenue of €2 million in the first half of the year.
Albertsons shares pop after profit and sales beat expectations, guidance raised

Albertsons Cos. Inc. shares jumped 5% in Monday premarket trading after the grocer reported fiscal second-quarter results that beat expectations and raised its full-year guidance. Net income totaled $295.2 million, or 52 cents per share, up from $284.5 million, or 49 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 54 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 45 cents per share. Sales of $16.506 billion were up from $15.758 billion and also ahead of the FactSet consensus of $15.864 billion. Identical sales rose 1.5%, above the FactSet consensus for a 1.2% decline. Albertsons announced a 20% rise to the company's dividend to 12 cents. And the company has raised its full-year outlook. It now expects identical sales in the range of a 2.5%-to-3.5% decline, versus previous guidance for a 5%-to-6% drop. And adjusted EPS is now forecast for a range of $2.50 to $2.60 up from previous guidance for a range of $2.20 to $2.30. The FactSet consensus is for an identical sales decline of 4% and EPS of $2.28. Albertsons shares have gained 62.5% for the year to date while the benchmark S&P 500 index is up 19% for the period.
Revance's stock falls 35% after FDA says it won't approve the company's frown-line injection

Shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc. tumbled 35.3% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said Friday that the Food and Drug Administration had declined to approve Revance's application for a frown-line treatment. The FDA issued a complete response letter that the company received Oct. 15, citing issues with Revance's manufacturing facilities. Revance said it plans to address those concerns. Revance's stock is down 19.9% for the year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 19.0%.
Occidental Petroleum stock rallies after Truist analyst upgrades, boosts price target to Street high

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. rallied 2.3% in premarket trading Monday, putting them on track to snap a five-day losing streak, after Truist analyst Neal Dingmann became Wall Street's most bullish on the oil and natural gas exploration and production company, citing expectations that record free cash flow will continue. Dingmann raised his rating to buy from hold. He raised his price target to $50, which implies a 58% gain off Friday's closing price of $31.66, from $35. That is now the highest price target among the 29 analysts surveyed by FactSet. "[W]e believe the company will soon discuss...
Stocks open lower after China slowdown as investors await earnings

Major U.S. stock indexes kicked off the week on a soft note Monday, under pressure after data showed slowing economic growth in China, and as investors awaited a heavy slate of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 153 points, or 0.4%, to 35,143, while the S&P 500 was down 0.4% at 4,455 and the Nasdaq Composite gave up 0.3% to trade at 14,853. China reported 4.9% year-over-year growth in the third quarter, a big slowdown from the 7.9% recorded in the second quarter as construction output slowed.
Kulicke & Soffa raises dividend to lift implied yield above the S&P 500's

Shares of Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. rose 0.6% in premarket trading Monday, after the Singapore-based semiconductor company said it has raised its quarterly dividend by 21.4%. The new quarterly dividend of 17 cents a share, up from 14 cents, will be payable Jan. 10 to shareholders of record on Dec. 23. Based on Friday's stock closing price of $49.20, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.38%, which compares with the yield for the VanEck Semiconductor ETF's yield of 0.57% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.35%. The stock's gain bucked the weakness in Kulicke & Soffa's peers and the broader stock market, as the semiconductor ETF dropped 0.8% in premarket trading while futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.5%.
Esperion Therapeutics to reduce workforce by 40%

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. were down 1.5% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said it plans to reduce its workforce by 40%, citing the challenges of launching two cholesterol-lowering medications during the pandemic. It also said it plans to streamline its commercial strategy, and with those programs in place, Esperion expects to save at least $20 million in 2021. Research and development expenses are now expected to be $110 to $115 million in 2021, down from previous guidance of $120 to $130 million, and selling, general and administrative expenses are expected to be $195 to $200 million this year, down from previous guidance of $200 to $210 million. Esperion's stock has tumbled 64.8% so far this year, while the S&P 500 is up 19.0%.
State Street net income rises by 29%

State Street Corp. said Monday its third-quarter profit increased to $714 million, or $1.96 a share, from $555 million, or $1.45 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding items, profit in the latest period totaled $2 a share. Revenue rose to $2.99 billion from $2.78 billion. Analysts expected the financial services firm to earn $1.89 a share, with non-GAAP income of $1.92 a share and revenue of $2.96 billion. State Street said it plans to resume its share repurchase program in the second quarter of 2022. It suspended the effort in September and raised $1.9 billion of capital through a common stock issuance to finance its $3.5 billion acquisition of BBH Investor Services. Shares of State Street are up 27.4% this year, compared to a rise of 19% by the S&P 500.
Gold futures edge higher as global stocks slump

Gold futures inch higher in Monday dealings, finding some support from a retreat in global stock markets, but a rise in bitcoin and some strength in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields served to limit price gains for the precious metal.
S&P 500 sees biggest weekly rise since July as stocks rally on earnings

Stocks ended higher Friday, booking solid weekly gains for major indexes as investors cheered a strong start to earnings season and data showing stronger-than-expected September retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced around 383 points, or 1.1%, to close near 35,295, ending above the 35,000 threshold for the first time since Sept. 8, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow rose 1.6% for the week. The S&P 500 gained around 33 points, or 0.7%, to finish near 4,472, leaving the large-cap benchmark with a 1.8% weekly rise --- its largest since July 23, according to FactSet. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended near 14,897, up around 74 points, or 0.5%. The Nasdaq rallied 2.2% for the week, its biggest such rise since August. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares rose 3.8% Friday, leading Dow gainers after earnings that topped estimates.
Gold futures end lower, but post a modest gain for the week

Gold futures settled lower on Friday, pressured by strength in Treasury yields and U.S. benchmark stock indexes, but prices still saw a modest gain for the week, the strongest advance in six weeks. Gold gave back most of its gain for the week on Friday, "with investors choosing the racier equity markets over the haven asset," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. The metal "remains stuck inside its existing ranges as investors wonder whether bond yields and the dollar will resume higher," with the Federal Reserve seen tapering its bond purchases program in mid-November or mid-December," he said. "Other investors will be happy to buy the dips as the metal is considered to be a good hedge against inflation." December gold declined by $29.60, or nearly 1.7%, to settle at $1,768.30 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract rose 0.6% for the week, the biggest weekly rise since the week ended Sept. 3, FactSet data show.
Oil futures finish higher, with U.S. prices up nearly 4% for the week

Oil futures rose on Friday, with U.S. benchmark crude prices posting a weekly gain of almost 4%. "Another round of strong earnings and economic data suggest the economy can still handle the current surge in energy prices," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. "The oil market deficit will only get wider as global stockpiles remain at low levels, unexpected demand comes from colder weather, and on surging jet fuel demand as the U.S. opens up international travel." West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 97 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $82.28 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, with front-month prices up about 3.6% for the week, FactSet data show.
Retail Sales Rose in September Despite Inflation & Supply Chain Slowdowns

September marked another month of retail sales growth in the U.S. Overall sales were $625.4 billion in September, marking a 0.7% jump from August, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Census Bureau. Sales were up 13.9% compared to September 2020, with retail trade sales up 0.8% from August and 12.2% year over year. The bump follows a similarly positive report in August, where sales jumped 0.7% jump from July. In July, sales dropped 1.1% from June. Between July 2021 and September 2021, total sales were up 14.9% compared to a year ago, signaling a pattern of recovery and increased spending in...
J.B. Hunt's stock set to rally after profit, revenue rise above expectations

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. were indicated up about 1% in premarket trading Friday, after the trucking company reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, as growth in all business segments helped offset rising wage and truck purchase transportation costs and lack of network fluidity. Net income rose to $199.8 million, or $1.88 a share, from $125.5 million, or $1.18 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earning per share was $1.78. Revenue grew 27.2% to $3.14 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $3.02 billion. Operating expenses increased 25.0% to $2.87 billion, with wages and benefits costs growing 19.8% and rents and purchased transportation rising 28.5%. The stock has climbed 28.2% year to date, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average has advanced 19.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 14.1%.
Prologis Stock Rises After Q3 Profit Doubles, FFO Beats Estimate

Prologis (PLD) - Get Prologis, Inc. Report shares rose Friday after the world’s largest industrial REIT reported third-quarter results that beat expectations and lifted guidance. The San Francisco real estate investment trust's profit more than doubled to $722 million, or 97 cents a share, from $298.7 million, or 40 cents...
