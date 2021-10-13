CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The largest COLA hike in 40 years is coming to Social Security in 2022 — what that means for your retirement

By Alessandra Malito
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

‘We are talking about an inflation rate that almost all Social Security recipients have never experienced'

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 1

Related
MLive.com

$1,400 push: Will Social Security recipients get a 4th stimulus check?

While it is unlikely that the general public will get a fourth stimulus check, an influential, non-partisan group that lobbies on behalf of senior citizens is trying to persuade Congress to send a $1,400 check to Social Security recipients so they can battle inflation. The Senior Citizens League sent a...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

7 Changes to Social Security in 2022

A few days ago, the Social Security Administration released a laundry list of changes to the program that'll take effect in 2022. Beneficiaries are set to receive their biggest monthly "raise" in nearly four decades. High-earning workers may be opening up their wallets a bit wider next year. Since being...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Income#Social Security Benefits#Retirement Age#The Department Of Labor#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
AARP
KXLY

Want to Earn $4,194 per Month in Social Security Benefits? Here’s How.

Social Security benefits can be a lifeline in retirement, bridging the gap between what you have saved and what you need to pay the bills. However, the average retiree only receives around $1,500 per month in benefits, according to the Social Security Administration. While that money can go a long way, if you’re depending on Social Security to make ends meet, it likely won’t be enough to cover all of your expenses.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy