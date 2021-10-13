The largest COLA hike in 40 years is coming to Social Security in 2022 — what that means for your retirement

Social Security benefits can be a lifeline in retirement, bridging the gap between what you have saved and what you need to pay the bills. However, the average retiree only receives around $1,500 per month in benefits, according to the Social Security Administration. While that money can go a long way, if you’re depending on Social Security to make ends meet, it likely won’t be enough to cover all of your expenses.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO