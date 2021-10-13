CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacaville, CA

1 person hospitalized after a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 near North Meridian Road (Vacaville, CA)

On Monday morning, a Caltrans worker was hospitalized after a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 near North Meridian Road.

As per the initial reports, an 18-wheeler collided with a Caltrans loader on the side of Interstate 80, close to North Meridian Road.

October 13, 2021

