1 person hospitalized after a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 near North Meridian Road (Vacaville, CA) Nationwide Report

On Monday morning, a Caltrans worker was hospitalized after a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 near North Meridian Road.

As per the initial reports, an 18-wheeler collided with a Caltrans loader on the side of Interstate 80, close to North Meridian Road.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

1 person hospitalized after a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 near North Meridian Road

October 13, 2021