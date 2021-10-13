Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is heading to Canada

Molson Coors Beverage Co. and Coca-Cola Co. are expanding their partnership in order to manufacture and distribute Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in Canada. The product will launch in most parts of Canada in summer 2022. Molson Coors announced in May 2021 that it was investing $100 million to expand its hard seltzer manufacturing in Canada. The two companies announced their U.S. distribution partnership in September 2020. The hard seltzer category has become a crowded one, prompting a "reset," according to one analyst group. Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is the number three brand, according to data provided by Molson Coors, and is planning a U.S. expansion in January. Molson Coors stock is up 1% for the year to date. Coca-Cola has fallen 1.5%. And the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 12% for the period.