CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is heading to Canada

By Tonya Garcia
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Molson Coors Beverage Co. and Coca-Cola Co. are expanding their partnership in order to manufacture and distribute Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in Canada. The product will launch in most parts of Canada in summer 2022. Molson Coors announced in May 2021 that it was investing $100 million to expand its hard seltzer manufacturing in Canada. The two companies announced their U.S. distribution partnership in September 2020. The hard seltzer category has become a crowded one, prompting a "reset," according to one analyst group. Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is the number three brand, according to data provided by Molson Coors, and is planning a U.S. expansion in January. Molson Coors stock is up 1% for the year to date. Coca-Cola has fallen 1.5%. And the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 12% for the period.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
fooddive.com

Constellation Brands latest to face headwinds in slowing hard seltzer space

Constellation Brands CEO William Newlands said the hard seltzer landscape has "has shifted considerably in recent months," prompting the maker of Corona Hard Seltzer to lower growth expectations for the product and record a "sizable obsolescence charge" of $80 million. Newlands said in the company's second quarter earnings call that...
ECONOMY
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Research Finds Adding CBD to Hard Seltzer Boosts Sales

A new study of U.S. hard seltzer drinkers revealed growth opportunities still remain for one of the adult beverage industry’s trendiest categories. Veylinx, a consumer insights platform that uses behavioral research to predict purchasing habits, studied eight hard seltzer brands (AriZona SunRise, Bon V!V, Bud Light, Corona, Smirnoff, Topo Chico, Truly, and White Claw) and eight added benefits to determine which potential product innovations consumers value most, and which will impact their willingness to pay.
DRINKS
MarketWatch

Ford stock gains after China sales report, with Q3 down but year-to-date sales up

Shares of Ford Motor Co. edged up 0.4% in premarket trading Friday, after the automaker reported overnight third-quarter China vehicle sales that fell from a year ago, amid continued challenges resulting from the semiconductor shortage, but outperformed its U.S. vehicle sales performance by a wide margin. The company said it sold 150,100 vehicles in Greater China during the quarter, down 8.7% from a year ago, while Lincoln brand passenger vehicle sales increased 24%. The year-to-date total has reached 457,000 vehicles, up 11% from the year-ago period. That compares with a 25.8% decline in third-quarter U.S. vehicles sales, with Lincoln-brands sales down 35.8%, according to a MarketWatch analysis of monthly data, and a 7.0% drop in year-to-date sales through September. Ford's stock has soared 75.8% year to date through Thursday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have rallied 38.5% and the S&P 500 has advanced 16.8%.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Molson Coors Beverage Co#Coca Cola Co
Dallas Observer

Don’t Panic, But The Topo Chico Shortage is Getting Real

This weekend a customer at a Tom Thumb asked a manager, “When is Topo Chico going to be back in stock?” The manager responded, to the dismay of all eardrums within hearing distance, that they don’t know because there’s a glass shortage. A Topo Chico shortage was first reported this...
FOOD & DRINKS
kamcity.com

Every Can Counts Announces Brand Partnership With White Claw Hard Seltzer

Every Can Counts has announced its partnership with hard seltzer brand, White Claw, to encourage drink can recycling. The partnership will see White Claw collaborate with Every Can Counts, drink can manufacturers and the wider recycling industry to raise awareness of the importance of recycling and increase recycling rates across both the UK and Ireland.
DRINKS
AFP

Coal in the stocking: US retailers scramble ahead of festive season

With the pandemic grimly persisting, American homes could face a meager holiday season, forced to do without some of their favorite items missing from store shelves. Even as demand surges as the world's largest economy reopens, US retailers are working hard to avoid putting a damper on festivities, taking unprecedented actions to try to navigate around myriad supply chain obstacles. The most dramatic steps have included moves by Walmart and other big box chains to charter their own ships and bypass messy delays at West Coast ports. Other workarounds have included bringing imports in earlier in the season, launching holiday promotions sooner and shifting to air cargo from ships.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
MarketWatch

Toyota to invest $3.4 billion for EV battery production in the U.S., will create 1,750 jobs

Toyota Motor Corp. announced Monday a big get on the electric vehicle market in the U.S., saying it will make a $3.4 billion investment in EV batteries through 2030. The investment is for developing and localizing EV battery production, and is part of the Japan-based automaker's pledge to invest $13.5 billion in battery development and production globally. As part of the investment, Toyota North America said it will create 1,750 jobs as it establishes a new company and build an automotive batter plant, with an aim to start battery production in 2025. The project includes an investment of $1.29 billion until 2031. Toyota's U.S.-listed shares, which were still inactive in premarket trading, has gained 14.0% year to date while the S&P 500 has advanced 19.0%.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Lululemon's home fitness system Mirror is headed to Canada

Lululemon Athletica Inc. announced Thursday that it will sell the Mirror home fitness system in nearly 40 Lululemon stores and online in Canada starting Nov. 22. Mirror is interactive, offering live and on-demand classes, and nearly invisible. Lululemon announced the Mirror acquisition in June 2020. Lululemon stock has gained 16.5% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 17.5% for the period.
The Motley Fool

3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

Ark Invest's Cathie Wood is known for her stock-picking skills. Among all of Cathie Wood's stocks, a healthcare, fintech, and defense stock look particularly tempting. Buy and hold these stocks for at least 10 years to reap maximum returns. Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, has changed the perception about...
STOCKS
nextbigfuture.com

Bill Gates Would Be a Trillionaire if He Diamond Handed Microsoft

If Bill Gates kept all of his shares after the first day of the Microsoft IPO he would now be a trillionaire. This would even allow for several billion in charitable donations. Bill Gates had 49% of Microsoft going into the IPO of Microsoft and had 45% after the first day of the IPO.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy