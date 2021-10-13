CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Day In Market History: Dow Rebounds 11% Following Worst Week Ever In 2008

By Wayne Duggan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. What Happened: On this day in 2008, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 11% after U.S. and European central banks announced a coordinated effort to provide liquidity to the global financial system. Where...

