New IDSA President: 'The COVID-19 Pandemic Is Not Going Anywhere Fast'

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel McQuillen, MD, says the IDSA has played a leading role in the pandemic response and needs to address misinformation about COVID-19. The new president of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) says his organization is focused mainly on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Daniel McQuillen, MD, took on the...

