CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB Playoff Roundup: October 12th

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe division series round of the playoffs is ambling toward a close. We've seen three series wrapped up in four games, leaving just the Dodgers and Giants to play one final contest to decide the full LCS picture. Here's what you missed if you didn't catch last night's action.

www.dailydodgers.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLB

The latest Max Scherzer rumors

MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, who can become a free agent this offseason. Scherzer labored in his National League Wild Card Game start against the Cardinals on Wednesday, walking three batters and throwing 94 pitches over 4 1/3 innings, but he limited St. Louis to one run and the Dodgers advanced on Chris Taylor's walk-off homer.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#Giants#Division Series#Lcs
FanSided

Seattle Mariners: Making a Trade with the Colorado Rockies

The Seattle Mariners had an outstanding year in 2021. Finishing with their first 90 win season since 2003, the Mariners find themselves approaching the most pivotal offseason in recent memory. With core pieces J.P. Crawford, Ty France, and Logan Gilbert already contributing to the major league ball club, the Mariners have a chance to make significant additions to the team in order to supplement an already stellar young core.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Giants coach’s reaction to blown call goes viral

The reaction San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson had to first base umpire Gabe Morales’ call on a check swing went viral on Thursday night. The Giants lost 2-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS at Oracle Par in San Francisco. The game ended after Morales said that Wilmer Flores went around on a check swing on a 0-2 pitch from Max Scherzer with two outs (see it here). Most people recognized right away that Morales blew the call.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Craig Kimbrel News

The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline anticipating he would help fortify their bullpen for a World Series run. Instead, Kimbrel was a disaster on the South Side. A closer with the Cubs and throughout his big league career, the White Sox tried to use Kimbrel as a setup man.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
SFGate

A Giants fan behind home plate deeply annoyed Dodgers-Giants Game 5 viewers

San Francisco Giants fans and Los Angeles Dodgers fans had a touching moment of unity during Game 5 of the NLDS Thursday night in expressing their collective disdain for a Giants fan sitting behind home plate. The fan, who was wearing a jersey, hat and necklace/chain of some sort, frequently...
MLB
The Spun

Report: Jaguars Players Have 1 Real Problem With Urban Meyer

It’s been an eventful couple of weeks for Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The winless Jaguars had to deal with the Urban Meyer “dancing” controversy earlier this month. Meyer was spotted at a restaurant in Columbus getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. The first-year NFL head coach was spotted out the night after the Jaguars lost to the Bengals in Cincinnati.
NFL
Mile High Report

Broncos Country furious over organizational incompetence

Ladies and gentlemen, what you see is what you get and what the Denver Broncos are getting is a whole lot of not much. For the third week in a row, Denver showed up to a game grossly unprepared to play and for the third week in a row, they got their butts handed to them with a big beautiful bow in a basket.
NFL
Bleacher Report

2021 MLB Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Max Scherzer, Anthony Rizzo, More

The 2021 MLB postseason is underway. Tuesday and Wednesday brought us the wild-card games—with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers advancing—and divisional series are set to begin Thursday. While eight teams are still alive in the race to win the World Series, the rest of Major League Baseball...
NFL
giants365.com

Three Tigers to Participate in MLB Playoffs

BATON ROUGE, La. Three former LSU players will participate in the 2021 Major League Baseball Playoffs that begin on Tuesday. The former Tigers who are on active MLB playoff rosters include second baseman DJ LeMahieu of the New York Yankees, third baseman Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros and pitcher Kevin Gausman of the San Francisco Giants.
MLB
coveringthecorner.com

MLB Playoffs start today

The MLB playoffs start today with the Wild Card Game featuring the Yankees versus the Red Sox. Gerrit Cole will pitch for New York and Nathan Eovaldi will start for Boston. The game will be on ESPN. Cleveland Guardians news. Demario Hale looks back on his time managing the Guardians.
MLB
SFGate

MLB Playoffs 2021: How to Watch

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The MLB postseason is officially underway, with dozens of must-watch games on the...
NFL
nova.edu

2021 MLB playoffs preview

The 2021 MLB regular season has come to a close and the matchups for the playoffs are set. Who is matching up with who?. The structure of the MLB Playoffs are as follows; The Wild Card round is between the No. 4 seed and No. 5 seed with the winner matching up with the No. 1 seed in the Division Series, the DS is a five-game series between the No. 2 seed versus No. 3 seed and the No. 1 seed versus No. 4 and 5 seeds. The winners of those series move on to the Championship Series. The CS is a seven-game series between the two final teams in each league, with the winner earning a berth in the World Series. The Fall Classic, better known as the World Series, is the seven-game series that determines the winner of the MLB season.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy