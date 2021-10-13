MLB Playoff Roundup: October 12th

The 2021 MLB regular season has come to a close and the matchups for the playoffs are set. Who is matching up with who?. The structure of the MLB Playoffs are as follows; The Wild Card round is between the No. 4 seed and No. 5 seed with the winner matching up with the No. 1 seed in the Division Series, the DS is a five-game series between the No. 2 seed versus No. 3 seed and the No. 1 seed versus No. 4 and 5 seeds. The winners of those series move on to the Championship Series. The CS is a seven-game series between the two final teams in each league, with the winner earning a berth in the World Series. The Fall Classic, better known as the World Series, is the seven-game series that determines the winner of the MLB season.

