Hypermiling, reinvented: British firms team up on AI to increase EV range efficiency

aibusiness.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo British AI specialists are teaming up on a new piece of tech that aims to alleviate the biggest fear of drivers of electric cars – range anxiety. Thanks to a £400,000 grant from government agency Innovate UK, Hypermile and Spark EV Technology have paired up to develop Co-Pilot, an Advanced Driver Assistance System specifically optimized for energy efficiency and accurate range prediction for EVs.

