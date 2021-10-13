CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

LBA Ware recognized as ‘Top Mortgage Employer’ by Mortgage Professional America

By LBA Ware
Derrick
 5 days ago

MACON, Ga., Oct. 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LBA Ware™, a leading provider of incentivecompensation management (ICM) and business intelligence (BI) software solutions for the mortgage industry, today announced it has been recognized as a 2021 Top Mortgage Employer by Mortgage Professional America (MPA). Honorees were selected based on anonymous employee survey results that measured how their business performs on a variety of metrics, including culture, benefits and employee development.

