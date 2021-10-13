Loews breaks ground on $550M hotel and convention center in Texas
Loews Hotels & Co, a wholly owned subsidiary of Loews Corporation, has broken ground on the new $550-million Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center in Arlington, TX. This new project marks the first time that the company is acting as the developer as well as the owner and branded operator. The nearly $550-million project is financed with Loews Hotels & Co capital and a $300-million loan from MetLife Investment Management.www.hotelbusiness.com
