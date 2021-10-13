CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

New FDA guidelines aim to reduce salt in American diets

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m5UdL_0cPv1QYD00

The Food and Drug Administration issued voluntary guidelines Wednesday for food manufacturers and restaurants aimed at reducing the average amount of sodium Americans consume by 12% over the next 2 1/2 years.

Dietary guidelines currently suggest that people aged 14 and older consume no more than 2,300 mg of sodium per day, amounting to about one teaspoon of salt. However, Americans consume about 3,400 mg of sodium on average each day, according to the FDA, a majority of which comes from packaged, processed and restaurant foods.

The new guidelines issued Wednesday come as Americans face a growing epidemic of diet-related conditions, including diabetes and high blood pressure. The latter condition is the leading cause of heart attacks and strokes, according to the health officials. More than 4 in 10 Americans have high blood pressure, a number that rises to about 6 in 10 in Black adults, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

“Hundreds of thousands of Americans die each year from chronic disease related to poor nutrition, and by some estimates, the total economic costs range upwards to a trillion dollars per year,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “Improving the quality of food and nutrition is not only important to boost individual health outcomes – it is an essential step towards tackling widespread health disparities.”

The new guidelines are aimed at reducing the average sodium in Americans’ diets to 3,000 mg each day. Although the number is higher than recommended levels, FDA officials said they hope the guidance begins a gradual reduction of sodium intake to address diet-related diseases.

Public health experts applauded the move, with the American Heart Association saying in a statement that the new guidance “will play a critical role in helping people across the country achieve healthier levels of sodium and improved well-being overall.”

The group further urged the FDA to continue to push for lower sodium levels in the food supply.

“While educating the public about the consequences of consuming too much sodium is a valuable tool, it is not enough to truly impact consumers’ health due to the high amount of sodium in the food supply,” the group said. “Lowering sodium further to 2,300mg could prevent an estimated 450,000 cases of cardiovascular disease, gain 2 million quality-adjusted life years and save approximately $40 billion in health-care costs over a 20-year period.”

The guidelines are voluntary and finalize interim guidance issued in 2016. They apply to more than 160 categories of processed, packaged and prepared foods, including cereals, baby foods, pasta and soups, and meals from chain restaurants.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

The FDA Suggests That Reducing Your Salt Consumption Could Literally be Life-Changing

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued new guidance regarding the amount of salt in foods on October 13, suggesting that food manufacturers dramatically reduce the amount of salt in "commercially processed, packaged, and prepared foods" in the next two and a half years. This guidance is expected to affect more than 160 types of food sold at chain restaurants and in grocery stores.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Becerra
Gazette

FDA sets new goal for lower salt in everyday American food

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday is pushing to cut salt levels by an average of 12% in food ranging from packaged meats to cheese, trying to clamp down on a growing epidemic of preventable health issues that has plagued the country. In far-reaching guidelines, the...
FOOD SAFETY
mediapost.com

Ahead Of FDA, California Sets New Guidelines For Hemp CBD

Call it life in the fast lane. Last week, California jumped ahead of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration when it issued legal guidelines for hemp-derived CBD in beverages, cosmetics, food and dietary supplements. Signed on Oct. 6 by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Assembly Bill 45 requires that hemp be tested...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wfxb.com

FDA Issues New Voluntary Sodium Guidelines

The FDA announced yesterday that they want to help people manage their salt intake. They are asking the food industry to reduce sodium levels in 163 categories of their most consumed processed, packaged and prepared foods. According to the FDA ‘the targets seek to decrease average sodium intake from approximately 3,400 milligrams to 3,000 milligrams per day which is only a 12% reduction over the next two and a half years.’ Five years ago, the agency issued guidance setting a much lower level of 2300 milligrams or 1 teaspoon of salt which is what’s currently recommended by federal nutritional guidelines and the American Heart Association. A statement from the ADA said “lowering sodium further to 2,300 mg could prevent an estimated 450,000 cases of cardiovascular disease, gain 2 million quality-adjusted life years and save approximately $40 billion in health-care costs over a 20-year period.”
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salt#Americans#Health Disparities#Food Drink#Hhs
New York Post

FDA wants to radically reduce salt in the nation’s food supply

Health officials are urging food manufacturers and services to take drastic action against America’s insatiable appetite for salt. The Food and Drug Administration has asked food-producing companies to slash the amount of salt in their products by at least 12%, giving businesses 2½ years to hit the mark, according to a statement made Wednesday.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WRAL News

New FDA guidelines: Food makers, restaurants should scale back the salt

The Food and Drug Administration, citing an epidemic of diet-related illnesses, released new guidelines Wednesday aimed at reducing the amount of sodium that Americans consume at restaurants, school cafeterias and food trucks, or when they are eating packaged and prepared foods at home. The recommendations, issued after years of delay,...
FOOD SAFETY
WebMD

FDA Wants Restaurants, Manufacturers to Reduce Salt in Food

Oct. 13, 2021 – In an effort to reduce America’s rate of heart disease and obesity, the FDA on Wednesday asked the country’s food makers and restaurants to lower the amount of salt they use by 12%. The voluntary, short-term recommendations are necessary, the agency said, because. more than 70%...
FOOD SAFETY
KCCI.com

New FDA guidance plans to reduce salt in processed, packaged products

DES MOINES, Iowa — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration shared new guidance Wednesday in an effort to lower the amount of sodium Americans are consuming. The goal of reducing sodium intake would slowly roll out over the next two to five years. There are 160 categories of processed, packaged and prepared foods that would be impacted, as well as food served by restaurants.
DES MOINES, IA
KTAL

FDA: Salt intake should be reduced to one teaspoon per day for heart health

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming two and a half years… Hoping to reduce Americans’ overall sodium intake by 12 %. The sweeping recommendation announced Wednesday is expected to cover a...
HEALTH
NBC News

FDA recommends cutting salt in American foods

The Best Face Mask for Air Travel in 2021. Oregon: Do This Instead If You Want Affordable Solar Panels (It's Genius).Qualified homeowners may save thousands after installing solar panels + inverter for no cost at install. Click here to see if your zip qualifies. Natural Catch Tuna /. SPONSORED. The...
ECONOMY
thefern.org

Voluntary FDA guidelines would cut salt intake by 12 percent

With Americans consuming 50 percent more salt than recommended, the FDA issued voluntary guidelines on Wednesday that would reduce sodium content in packaged and restaurant food, the major source of salt in the diet. The FDA said guidelines might “become one of the most significant public health nutrition interventions in a generation.” The guidelines would… » Read More.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Food & Wine

New FDA Recommendations Aim to Significantly Reduce Salt Used in the Food Supply—Here's What That Means for You

Even over the last year, the leading cause of death in America is heart disease. While there are many factors that can influence someone's risk, our diets (particularly our sodium and saturated fat intake) have a great impact on our overall heart health. In a recent survey, it was estimated that almost 90% of American adults consume more salt than the recommended max of 2,300 milligrams per day. There are several other negative consequences of consuming too much salt, such as frequent headaches, increased dementia risk and greater likelihood of kidney stones. All that is to say, most Americans could stand to cut down.
FOOD SAFETY
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
65K+
Followers
74K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy