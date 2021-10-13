CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sono-Tek Stock Jumps On Solid FY22 Outlook

By Anusuya Lahiri
  • Ultrasonic coating systems developer and manufacturer Sono-Tek Corp (NASDAQ: SOTK) reported second-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 17% year-on-year to $4.07 million, beating the consensus of $3.85 million.
  • The significant shipment of multi-axis coating systems used to coat electronic diagnostic devices for rapid COVID-19 test kits and strong sales of OEM systems used in the Semiconductor and Spray Fluxing markets drove the growth.
  • The gross margin expanded 440 basis points to 51.0%, primarily due to product mix. The operating margin rose to 11% compared with 5.8% in the prior year period.
  • Net income was $0.344 million, up 93% Y/Y. EPS of $0.02 beat the consensus of $0.01.
  • The backlog reached $6.33 million, up 45% from Q1-end and 64% from the end of FY21.
  • Sono-Tek held $9.7 million in cash and equivalents. The company generated an operating cash flow of $1.2 million in the six months ended August 31.
  • Outlook: Sono-Tek sees double-digit sales increases for both the Q3 and Q4 of FY22 based on backlog strength. Sono-Tek sees the growth to generate strong annual sales for FY22.
  • Price Action: SOTK shares traded higher by 11.4% at $5.015 on the last check Wednesday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Net Sales#Sono Tek Stock#Ultrasonic#Sotk#Oem#Y Y#Fy22
