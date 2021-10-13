These DIY Britney Spears Halloween Costumes Are 100% Iconic

Once summer comes to an end, my only focus is on the next most important time of year: Halloween. Considering last year was probably not the Halloween you thought it would be (am I the only one who spent the evening in sweatpants watching Netflix and eating Chinese food?), there’s really no better opportunity than now to invest in this year’s costume. But where, oh, where, are you going to find inspiration for something cute and original? I’ve got you. To celebrate the spookiest holiday, I suggest dressing up as the legendary, iconic, and one and only Britney Spears.