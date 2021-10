Emery Randal Johnson passed away unexpectedly on August 28, 2021. He was 58 years old and a native of Humboldt County, born November 29, 1962 at St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka. His early life was spent in the Blue Lake, Arcata and McKinleyville areas. During those years he made many memories, significant ties and several friendships that would last the rest of his life.