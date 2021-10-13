OBITUARY: Nicole Leigh Ammon, 1970-2021

Nicole Leigh Ammon passed on the morning of September 30, 2021. She was born in Chico on January 19, 1970. She grew up on the Hoopa Valley Reservation and was proud of her Native American culture and where she came from. She lived in San Francisco where she worked as a landscaper in the Golden Gate Park where she loved taking care of the flowers and trees there. She graduated from San Francisco City College with her associate’s degree. She moved back to Red Bluff to be closer to her children and grandchild.