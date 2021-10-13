CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Braves and Astros advance in MLB playoffs as Giants-Dodgers heads for decider

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreddie Freeman hammered a tiebreaking homer with two outs in the eighth inning to propel the Atlanta Braves to a clinching 5-4 victory over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday. Freeman's 428ft blast to left-center off a slider from Brewers left-hander Josh Hader helped the Braves win the series 3-1 and reach the NL Championship Series for the second straight season. Atlanta lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games in 2020.

www.dailydodgers.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Playoffs#Astros#Giants Dodgers#The Atlanta Braves#Brewers#The Los Angeles Dodgers
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Giants coach’s reaction to blown call goes viral

The reaction San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson had to first base umpire Gabe Morales’ call on a check swing went viral on Thursday night. The Giants lost 2-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS at Oracle Par in San Francisco. The game ended after Morales said that Wilmer Flores went around on a check swing on a 0-2 pitch from Max Scherzer with two outs (see it here). Most people recognized right away that Morales blew the call.
MLB
CBS Boston

Carlos Correa On Alex Cora’s Emotions With Daughter: ‘I Know What They’ve Been Through’

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Alex Cora was certainly guilty of participating in a sign-stealing scheme executed by the 2017 Houston Astros en route to their World Series championship. Then the bench coach of the Astros, Cora has admitted as much numerous times since MLB handed out punishment last April. Yet, the punishment was certainly distributed disproportionately. Despite MLB determining the operation was “player-driven and player-executed,” there were no players punished. Only Cora, then-manager A.J. Hinch, and then-GM Jeff Luhnow, were suspended after the investigation. The only player to suffer any consequences was Carlos Beltran, who had been named the...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
SFGate

A Giants fan behind home plate deeply annoyed Dodgers-Giants Game 5 viewers

San Francisco Giants fans and Los Angeles Dodgers fans had a touching moment of unity during Game 5 of the NLDS Thursday night in expressing their collective disdain for a Giants fan sitting behind home plate. The fan, who was wearing a jersey, hat and necklace/chain of some sort, frequently...
MLB
CBS Sports

2021 MLB playoffs schedule: Dates, times for postseason baseball with Astros, Red Sox trying to advance

The 2021 MLB postseason is underway with both the ALDS and NLDS heating up. The Chicago White Sox kept their season alive Sunday and avoided a sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros. The Astros will try for a clinching Game 4 win on Monday, as will the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox beat the Rays in walk-off fashion on Sunday night to take a 2-1 ALDS lead. In the National League, the Braves and Dodgers will host Game 3's on Monday against the Brewers and Giants, respectively. Both NLDS matchups are even at 1-1 after two games.
MLB
CBS Sports

2021 MLB playoffs: Bracket, postseason baseball schedule as Dodgers even NLDS vs. Giants; Astros go for sweep

The 2021 Major League Baseball postseason is underway, and eight teams are battling for this year's World Series crown. The 2021 MLB playoffs mark a return to some sense of normalcy for the sport. Gone are the neutral sites, the fan-less games, and the 16-team format; the concepts of home-field advantage and sellouts are back, and so is the 10-team field. The Yankees and Cardinals bowed out in the Wild Card Games, leaving four LDS matchups: Giants-Dodgers and Brewers-Braves in the National League, and Rays-Red Sox and Brewers-Braves in the American League.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy