OBITUARY: Lloyd Lane Roland, 1953-2021

Lloyd Lane Roland, age 67, passed away unexpectedly on August 8, 2021 at his home in Lewiston due to natural causes. Lloyd was born in Eureka to Carrol and Lyla Roland. He grew up in Freshwater, roaming the woods on dirt bikes, fishing, camping, swimming at Freshwater Park and many more adventures, along with his four siblings and a passel of friends that were thick as thieves. After graduating Eureka High School in 1972, naturally Lloyd went straight to work for the US Forest Service as a Wildland Firefighter. This sparked his passion for a lifelong career in the woods, specifically the timber industry as a log truck driver; which took him on many adventures throughout California, Oregon, Washington and Alaska. For a few years he did drive long-haul, but the woods always called him back where he was always most at peace.