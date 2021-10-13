CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moon Geun Young, Jo Han Sun, And Kang Sang Joon Cast In KBS Drama Special

By C. Hong
Soompi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoon Geun Young, Jo Han Sun, and Kang Sang Joon will be starring in a short-form drama!. The three actors have been cast in “Memory Point” (literal translation), one of the short-form dramas that make up the KBS Drama Special 2021. “Memory Point” is about a woman who devotes herself to taking care of her alcoholic husband until she becomes an alcoholic herself. She gets lost in her pain until she meets a mysterious young man who teaches her how to move on.

