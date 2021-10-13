Moon Geun Young, Jo Han Sun, And Kang Sang Joon Cast In KBS Drama Special

Netizens have raised suspicions that former co-stars Song Kang and Han So Hwee are dating, based on one particular drama making film episode. The 34th making film clip of JTBC's romance drama series 'Nevertheless' took viewer behind the scenes during Park Jae Un (Song Kang) and Yoo Na Bi (Han So Hwee) enjoying a cute date at home. During the second part of the making clip, Song Kang and Han So Hwee can be seen filming a scene where Jae Un dries Na Bi's wet hair. After one take of the scene, the director gives the two actors some more directions. The director tells Song Kang, "Dry her hair a little bit slower. And at the end, a cute little kiss. Like on the cheek or something."

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO