Eureka, CA

OBITUARY: Darrell E. Siggins, 1953-2021

By LoCO Staff
lostcoastoutpost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorn December 12, 1953 to Curtis and Gertrude Siggins in Eureka. Passed peacefully at the home of his son and daughter in law on October 10, 2021 in Eureka. Darrell graduated from St. Bernard’s High in 1972. Darrell was very active in the automotive industry building custom cars with talent he passed onto his son. Darrell showed classic cars, worked and co-owned Finnegan and Nason Auto Parts, parts of American Speed Shop, Wendt Speed Center in Fortuna, and a well-known parts man throughout Eureka. He started his new career with his long-term partner Amy Sedam in 1999 at Amy’s Delight, where he enjoyed his many loyal customers.

