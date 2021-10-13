Rep. Johnson to hold office hours in Columbus

On Saturday, November 6th, Representative Jake Johnson will be holding office hours from 10:30am-12:30pm at the House of Flags in Columbus, NC. The purpose of this time is to give constituents a chance to meet with Rep. Johnson to discuss the legislative issues that are important to them or ask any questions they may have. Johnson is a native and lifelong resident of Polk County. He serves Polk, southern Henderson and Transylvania counties in the NC House of Representatives.