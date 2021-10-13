CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida father, 22, is charged with manslaughter after his son, 2, found his gun in a Paw Patrol bag and accidentally shot dead his mother while she was on work Zoom call

By Snejana Farberov For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A Florida man was arrested on a manslaughter charge, two months after police say his two-year-old son grabbed the father's loaded gun from a Paw Patrol backpack and shot his mother dead while she was on a video call with co-workers.

The Altamonte Springs Police Department on Tuesday announced the arrest of 22-year-old Veondre Avery in connection with the death of 21-year-old Shamaya Lynn.

Avery faces one count of negligent manslaughter and one count of unsafe storage of a firearm. He remains at Seminole County jail without bond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eOV4d_0cPv00y100
Veondre Avery, 22 (left) has been charged with negligent manslaughter and unsafe storage of a firearm in the death of his girlfriend, Shamaya Lynn (right), who was shot by their toddler son.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45iFoo_0cPv00y100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46XIYa_0cPv00y100
Prosecutors said Lynn's 2-year-old child found his father's loaded and unsecured gun in a Paw Patrol backpack in their apartment in Altamonte Springs (pictured) 

According to a statement from the Seminole-Brevard State Attorney's Office, on August 11, Lynn was on a work video conference call in her bedroom at her family's apartment on Spanish Trace Drive when her toddler son found Avery's loaded gun in a child's Paw Patrol backpack on the floor.

Avery was not home when the two-year-old took the gun, stood behind his unsuspecting mother and fired a single shot, striking her in the head, the state attorney's office said.

'Forensic evidence clearly established that the child possessed and independently fired the weapon,' prosecutors stated.

Lynn's co-worker called 911 and requested a welfare check after she heard a loud noise and saw the woman fall backwards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yvw4n_0cPv00y100
Lynn was on a work conference call on August 11 when police say her 2-year-old son shot her in the head. The woman's co-worker who saw her fall backwards called 911
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u3GTl_0cPv00y100

Police then received a second frantic 911 call from Avery, who returned home to find his girlfriend unresponsive in the bedroom.

'Hurry! Hurry!' Avery pleads with an emergency operator. 'I literally just got home, and my girlfriend was in front of the computer, there's blood everywhere.'

The operator instructs Avery to do CPR, and tells him to put Lynn flat on the floor.

'Oh my god, there is blood everywhere,' he says.

The operator tells him to pump her heart hard and fast, and helps him stabilize a rhythm as he tries to save Lynn's life.

When police officers arrived at the Oaks of Spring Valley Apartments, they found Avery administering first aid to Lynn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H2pri_0cPv00y100
Avery (left), pictured with Lynn and one of their children, returned home to find his girlfriend bleeding and unresponsive 

Paramedics who responded to the apartment pronounced her dead at the scene.

'I know it's tragic, I know it may not have been something that that person wanted to do, but now you have consequences,' Altamonte Springs Police Officer Rob Ruiz told WESH2 after Avery's arrest on Tuesday.

According to her obituary, Lynn helped support her two sons by working from home for a shoe company.

'Shamaya made many sacrifices because she wanted her children to have the best life, she could provide for them,' the obituary read. 'Shamaya was very active, had a bubbly personality, and enjoyed family gatherings. She meant so much to so many people. She was a kind, loving and considerate. She was an amazing mother of two sons- who she absolutely adored!!'

Both of Lynn and Avery's sons have been in the care of family members since the shooting, according to police.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

