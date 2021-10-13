Macomb man wins $500K on lottery scratch-off he bought at liquor store

(WWJ) A Macomb County man says he was on his way to work when he bought a scratch-off lottery ticket that paid off in a big way.

The Michigan Lottery says a lucky player, a Macomb resident who chose to remain anonymous, won $500,000 playing the 10X Cashword instant game he purchased at the B&B Liquor Store, located at 48806 Hayes Road in Macomb.

He took a minute to scratch it off before he started work for the day.

“I was just in shock when I uncovered 10 words. I sat in my car for a few minutes, and then went inside," said the 73-year-old player. "It was so hard to focus for the rest of the day knowing I had $500,000 in my pocket.”

The lucky player visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize.

With his winnings, he said he plans to pay some bills and then save the remainder.

Photo credit Michigan Lottery

Lottery officials say players have won more than $24 million playing 10X Cashword, which launched in April. Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $500,000. More than $20 million in prizes remain, including one $500,000 top-prizes and 10 $1,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2020, Lottery players won more than $1.5 billion playing instant games.

-------------

Remember, never gamble more than you can afford to lose. Facing a gambling problem can be overwhelming, and people who get in over their heads often feel like there's no way out. If you need help, call the Michigan Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-270-7117.