Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barton, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 08:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barton; Vernon THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN BARTON AND SOUTHEASTERN VERNON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 900 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms.