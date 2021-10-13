CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos Guest Hosts The Drew Barrymore Show

CHICAGO (CBS)– CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos shared some of Chicago’s delicious treats when she guest hosted The Drew Barrymore Show this week.

Bigos brought Barrymore and Ross Matthews pumpkin spice coffee from Chicago French Press.

She also highlighted a Logan Square ice cream shop called Pretty Cool Ice Cream that made a flavor in honor of Drew, with some of the profits going to charity.

You can check out the Drew Barrymore Show every weekday morning on CBS at 9 a.m.