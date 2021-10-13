Jack in the Box Selects mParticle to “Make Jack More CRAVED”
MParticle’s Customer Data Platform Bolsters Iconic Restaurant’s Digital Transformation Strategy. mParticle, the largest independent Customer Data Platform, announced that Jack in the Box has selected mParticle as part of the organization’s digital transformation strategy. A leader in the Quick Service Restaurant industry, Jack in the Box will deploy mParticle’s CDP as its customer data infrastructure and the foundation of its marketing stack, helping deliver real-time, personalized experiences to millions of customers and make Jack more CRAVED (cultural, relevant, authentic, visible, easy and distinctive).martechseries.com
