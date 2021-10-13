Opinion: Manipulating elections is a conservative tradition

Letter writers keep complaining about all the liberal columnists carried in the Herald-Leader’s Opinion section. I must be receiving an incorrect copy because I keep reading articles by conservatives like Kathleen Parker, Hugh Hewitt, and a recent column by Jay Ambrose. I need to take exception with the major thrust of his opposition to the Build Back Better Act, which is the cost of $3.5 trillion over 10 years (President Donald Trump and Sen. Mitch McConnell ran up $7.8 trillion in just four years with their tax cuts for the wealthy). Ambrose claims this cost will be $27,000 per household. The fallacy with this is that the plan will be paid for only by individuals making over $400,000 per year and collecting minimum taxes on major corporations that are currently paying nothing in federal taxes.

