New York City, NY

David Bowie’s 75th Birthday Celebration Gets Early Start

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago

In advance of David Bowie’s 75th birthday on Jan. 8, 2022, his estate is getting a head start on Bowie 75, a year-long celebration marking this milestone, with the early launch of two experiential pop-up shops and events in New York City and London, opening Oct. 25, 2021 and running through the end of January 2022.

The London Bowie 75 pop-up, located at 14 Heddon Street, the exact spot where the cover of The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars was photographed, will honor the 1972 release and one of Bowie’s most essential albums, while the New York spot, at 150 Wooster, will pay homage to Bowie’s final album, Blackstar, in his adopted city, where the 2016 album was recorded and produced and released on Bowie’s 69th birthday, just two days before he passed away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hX9Y6_0cPuyiUe00
David Bowie in New York City, September 2015 (Photo: Jimmy King)

Each pop-up will give visitors an immersive experience into the sound and many personae of Bowie with audio and HD video screening rooms, in partnership with 360 Reality Audio, where fans can see and hear snapshots of Bowie’s career, including previously unseen behind-the-scenes rare footage from the Heathen and Reality eras (2002 and 2003, respectively), and more in immersive audio provided by Sony spatial sound technology.

Limited edition releases of exclusive Bowie apparel and collectibles, LPs and CDs will also be available for purchase, in addition to fine art photography, including gallery installations spanning Bowie’s many iconic phases.

Special guest appearances will be revealed at both locations, and visitors will also have access to facsimile Bowie costumes and other set pieces for social media shares.

Things seem good again, and New York’s a go-go, indeed.

POP UPS:

NEW YORK CITY – 150 WOOSTER STREET

Open seven days 11am – 7pm

LONDON – 14 HEDDON STREET

Open Monday to Saturday 11am – 8pm, Sunday 12pm to 6pm.

Comments / 0

 

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

