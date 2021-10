If you are looking for something fun and entertaining for the kids and yourself this weekend, Great Barrington Rotary's Truck Day/Pumpkin Fest event is a fine option. In the past, Truck Day has been held during the month of May, but this year you'll be getting the fall version which is a big win. Why you ask? Because this year, you're getting a bonus as Pumpkin Fest will be combined with Truck Day. That's right, you're basically getting two events for the price of one.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO