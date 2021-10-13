CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pakistani Groups Concerned Over Blocking of Anti-Forced Conversion Bill

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article10/13/2021 Pakistan (International Christian Concern) – Several watchdog groups have expressed concern as a bill aimed at curbing forced conversions in Pakistan was blocked by hardliners in the Pakistani parliament who argued that the bill went against Islam. Pakistan is facing a growing problem of kidnappers abducting underage, religious minority girls and forcefully converting them to Islam. These girls are then often forced to marry their kidnappers. Kidnappers have become increasingly emboldened over the years as the local religious majority community, law enforcement, and much of the judiciary protect them from consequences for their crimes.

