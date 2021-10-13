CNN's Lemon, Cuomo slam NBA star Kyrie Irving over vaccination status fight: 'Suffer the consequences'
CNN hosts Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo launched on an extended rant Tuesday targeting NBA star Kyrie Irving over not getting vaccinated against the coronavirus. During the handoff between their respective programs, the liberal hosts agreed that, although Irving had the personal choice on deciding whether or not to take the vaccine, he would still have to "suffer the consequences" of not doing what was good for the "collective goal" of his team.www.foxnews.com
Comments / 1