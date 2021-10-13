CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN's Lemon, Cuomo slam NBA star Kyrie Irving over vaccination status fight: 'Suffer the consequences'

By Brandon Gillespie
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN hosts Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo launched on an extended rant Tuesday targeting NBA star Kyrie Irving over not getting vaccinated against the coronavirus. During the handoff between their respective programs, the liberal hosts agreed that, although Irving had the personal choice on deciding whether or not to take the vaccine, he would still have to "suffer the consequences" of not doing what was good for the "collective goal" of his team.

fadeawayworld.net

The Reason Why Kyrie Irving Is Refusing The Vaccine: "To Him, This Is About A Grander Fight Than The One On The Court And Irving Is Challenging A Perceived Control Of Society And People’s Livelihood."

Nets star Kyrie Irving has received a lot of heat over the past few weeks. The 7x All-Star, who averaged 26.9 points per game last season, is refusing to get the vaccine, which has compromised his availability to start the season. And while it was initially thought that Kyrie was...
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
NBA
NBC Washington

List of Vaccinated, Unvaccinated NBA Players Ahead of Season

Which NBA players are vaccinated, unvaccinated against COVID-19? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Coronavirus vaccines have been at the center of heated debates for the last year and a half, and the NBA is no different. The league will not require players to receive their full COVID-19 vaccines for...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Former Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy On Kyrie Irving: "He's Not Giving A Voice To The Voiceless. I'm Not Buying That."

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have been at the center of the NBA media world, thanks to Irving's unwillingness to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Perhaps the craziest part of the whole situation is that Irving himself claims he is not anti-vaxx. Rather, he says he's against the strict protocols that are pressuring the citizens. According to him, he's giving a voice to those who don't have one by standing up for their right to choose what goes into their bodies.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant’s 1-word reaction to Isiah Thomas’ Kyrie Irving take

NBA legend Isiah Thomas recently claimed that the Brooklyn Nets “will not win the championship” without Kyrie Irving. Kevin Durant, for his part, couldn’t agree more. On social media, Durant made sure to let everyone know how he feels after Thomas and former Nets guards Kenny Anderson and Sherman Douglas showed their support to Irving. Thomas, in particular, had nothing but praises for Kyrie and his impact to the game that people often overlook. In response, KD simply said “Factory” and “Fact.”
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Issues Stern Warning To His Haters

Stephen A. Smith is one of the most opinionated men in sports and while Smith is usually on the end of vitriol, he is now getting it from all sides. This is all thanks to his opinions on Kyrie Irving, who has refused to get vaccinated. Smith believes Kyrie is an inherently selfish player, and many aren't liking his opinion. The vaccine remains a personal choice, and fans believe that Smith is trying to rip Irving's autonomy away from his. For instance, this is what Smith had to say on First Take yesterday:
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

This is how much money Kyrie Irving will lose by being unvaccinated

Kyrie Irving is one of the highest-paid players in the NBA, and that also translates into one of the biggest potential fines for being unvaccinated. ESPN’s Tim Bontemps reported on Monday that the NBA and the NBPA have agreed to a reduction of 1/91.6th of a player’s salary for every game he misses in his home market for being unvaccinated. For Irving, that would equal roughly $381,000 per game that he would lose, Bontemps adds.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Says Philadelphia Sixers Could Trade For James Harden: “Don’t Think For One Second That Daryl Morey Isn’t Trying To Get His Hands On James Harden.”

The Brooklyn Nets have been at the center of a lot of controversy over the last few weeks. The situation surrounding Kyrie Irving's vaccination status has garnered a lot of attention, with many questioning how Kyrie's decision to not get vaccinated will affect the Nets. Yesterday, the Nets announced that...
NBA
