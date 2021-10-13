Jury selection in Markeith Loyd trial continues on Wednesday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The high-profile trial against accused cop-killer Markeith Loyd moves forward as jury selection continues on Wednesday.

Jury selection in Loyd’s last trial took just six days. This time around, the process is moving at a slower pace.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The judge overseeing this trial said it doesn’t matter to her how long the process takes as long as they are able to seat an impartial jury.

Jurors are being questioned individually about things like publicity.

Read: Who is Markeith Loyd?

Prosecutor Ryan Williams asked that they bring in more potential jurors to help speed up the process.

The judge is also looking for more people in the jury pool that have not heard of Markeith Loyd.

Read: Who was Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton?

So far 12 people have been asked to return for third day of jury selection.

That date has not been set yet.

If picked jurors will be sequestered immediately.