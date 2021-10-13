Paddy Moloney, founder of Irish band the Chieftains, dies at 83
Paddy Moloney, the founder of the popular Irish folk band the Chieftains, has died at 83. No cause of death was given. His death was announced by the Irish Traditional Music Archive. "Paddy made an enormous contribution to Irish traditional music, song and dance," the ITMA wrote in a tribute on their website. "Few people can lay claim to having the level of impact Paddy Moloney had on the vibrancy of traditional music anywhere in the world."ew.com
