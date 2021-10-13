CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
German skier Thomas Dressen to miss World Cup start

By The Associated Press
Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

German skier Thomas Dressen will miss the start of the World Cup season as he tries to build his fitness ahead of the Winter Olympics following a knee operation, he said Wednesday. Dressen ruled himself out of the first two speed rounds of the season in Lake Louise, Canada, in...

